Paul Mullin agonisingly misses out on beating Thierry Henry and Harry Kane to incredible goalscoring record that no other player has ever achieved after drawing blank for Wrexham
Paul Mullin failed to beat Thierry Henry and Harry Kane's record after failing to score against Stockport County.
- Mullin failed to break Henry and Kane's record
- Was aiming to score 25 league goals for fourth consecutive season
- Wrexham ended season on a high