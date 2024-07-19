Patrick Vieira told why he's wrong for USMNT job as former United States international & Premier League star Stu Holden makes mockery of Arsenal legend's managerial record
The United States national team would be wrong to appoint Patrick Vieira as their new head coach, former player Stu Holden has argued.
- Vieira in talks to replace Berhalter at USMNT
- Ex-Arsenal star left Strasbourg this week
- Record as coach not good enough, says Holden