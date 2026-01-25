'They need a leader!' - Patrick Vieira calls out two Arsenal players after damaging loss to Man Utd & questions 'mental strength' of Mikel Arteta's squad

Vieira knows all about winning silverware with Arsenal, after claiming three Premier League titles during his time with the Gunners, and says Arteta's men lack leaders. The Frenchman also singled out two players in particular for blame. He told Sky Sports: "There are still some questions about the mental strength of the team. That performance they will be really disappointed with, not because they lose the game but the way they lose the game. They didn't create enough, [Bukayo] Saka and [Leandro] Trossard, on the left, didn't produce enough to create danger for United. They need a leader to lift the spirit of the team. They need someone to make them understand when they are on the field they need to play with more energy and take more risks because they have the quality. It is a disappointing performance as they didn't express themselves."

