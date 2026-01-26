'Learned from the best!' - Patrick Dorgu sends special message to Patrice Evra after taking inspiration from Man Utd legend with absolute screamer against Arsenal

Dorgu faced questions of whether he was cut out for life in English football after struggling to make an impact on the back of a £25 million ($34m) transfer from Lecce in February 2025. Some 12 months on and the versatile 21-year-old is beginning to look the part.

Part of the problem for Dorgu was that he was acquired by former Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim to fill a wing-back role. That position is considered to hold him back at both ends of the field, with his undoubted qualities being reined in.

He never looked entirely comfortable tracking back, but was prevented from flying forward as often as he would like. With Amorim gone and managerial reins being handed to Michael Carrick on an interim basis, the youngster is finally being given the opportunity to thrive as a hard-running winger.