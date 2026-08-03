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'He has the tools' - Patrice Evra tells £51m Manchester United target Manu Kone to snub Old Trafford for Arsenal
Kone transfer race heats up
The summer transfer window has seen fierce competition for Roma midfielder Kone following his impressive performances for France at the 2026 World Cup. United have emerged as frontrunners to bring the 25-year-old to Old Trafford to complement the arrivals of Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos. Red Devils bosses have already held direct talks with the player's representatives and Roma, who value their key asset at around £51m.
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Evra advises Arsenal move
Despite his status as a Red Devils icon, Evra has urged his compatriot to consider a move to north London with Premier League champions Arsenal.
Speaking to Stake, Evra praised Kone's suitability for the English game: "I like Manu Kone's profile for the Premier League. He has energy, he carries the ball, he likes duels and he works for the team.
"All of those things matter in England. The Premier League is faster. You don't get time to breathe. So the important thing is adaptation. Don't judge him after five games.
"If he goes to Arsenal with a manager who knows how to use him, I think he can do well. He definitely has the tools. Then it is about consistency."
Gunners prioritise Bruno Guimaraes move
Although Evra pushed for Kone to move to the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal are currently prioritising the transfer of Newcastle United midfielder Guimaraes, who has reportedly agreed personal terms. Arsenal's pursuit of Guimaraes has also received the full backing of Chelsea legend Claude Makelele.
Speaking to ComeOn, Makelele praised Guimaraes' profile fit with Mikel Arteta's squad: "Bruno Guimaraes is an ambitious player who sees his career one way: Champions League football, always, and teams built to win titles in Europe.
"Arsenal tick every box. They won the Premier League, they've gone deep in the Champions League, and they're built to go again. It's always right for a good player to join a great team, and Arsenal have done great business.
"Bruno Guimaraes is a very good player, exceptional, as we saw with Brazil. It's his career and his decision, but his game fits Arsenal perfectly."
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Champions face opener test
Arsenal will begin their Premier League title defence by hosting newly promoted Coventry City at the Emirates Stadium on August 21. Meanwhile, United will start their domestic campaign a day later when facing another promoted side, Hull City. Resolving midfield transfers for both clubs is believed to be the primary focus before the curtain raises on the new season.
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