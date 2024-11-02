Arsenal player ratings vs Newcastle: Pathetic Gabriel Martinelli & Kai Havertz sum up dreadful Gunners as Alexander Isak shows why Mikel Arteta should've broke the bank to sign him

Alexander Isak was the difference as Newcastle beat Arsenal 1-0 to condemn Mikel Arteta's side to another Premier League defeat.

Arsenal’s title hopes took another hammer blow at St James’ Park on Saturday as Mikel Arteta’s side lost their second Premier League game in a row thanks to a single first-half goal from Alexander Isak.

The Newcastle striker, who has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in the past, thundered home a header from a teasing cross by the lively Anthony Gordon after just 12 minutes, and the hosts simply never looked back against a toothless visiting side that created very little in the way of clear-cut chances.

Captain Martin Odegaard was badly missed once again, as the Gunners lacked belief and creativity, and simply never really looked like scoring on what could prove to be a very costly afternoon for the north Londoners.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from St James' Park...