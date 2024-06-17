Cristiano Ronaldo Jr birthday 2024Getty/Instagram
Chris Burton

‘Partner in crime’ – Ronaldo wishes happy birthday to Cristiano Jr as 14-year-old looks to follow in the footsteps of his record-breaking father at Al-Nassr

Cristiano RonaldoSaudi Pro LeagueAl Nassr FCPortugalEuropean Championship

Cristiano Ronaldo has wished a happy birthday to his “partner in crime” Cristiano Jr, with the 14-year-old looking to follow in some famous footsteps.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Portuguese superstar on Euro 2024 duty
  • Continues to make history at the age of 39
  • Eldest son is showing plenty of promise
Article continues below