Parma's Benjamin Cremaschi beats out Cavan Sullivan and Mathis Albert to claim U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year award

The 20-year-old midfielder's defining moments of 2025 came at the U-20 World Cup, where he served as the U.S. team's captain through their quarterfinal run. At that tournament, Cremaschi scored five goals, headlined by a three-goal, two-assist performance against New Caledonia in a 9-1 win. He then scored a brace in the Round of 16 win over Italy, setting a U.S. U-20 record for most goals in a tournament in addition to his Golden Boot win.

On the club level, Cremaschi played 22 times for Inter Miami, having broken through as the club's biggest homegrown star. This summer, though, Cremaschi departed Florida for Italy, signing on loan with Parma.

In addition, the midfielder also featured for the USMNT in January camp.

Cremaschi's win comes just one day after U.S. Soccer confirmed that Chris Richards had been recognized as the federation's Male Player of the Year.