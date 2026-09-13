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'They talked about my family!' – Paris Brunner breaks silence on mysterious goal gesture that sparked furious row
Brunner scores stunner before spark celebration row
Paris Brunner rescued a point for AS Monaco with a brilliant 71st-minute equaliser in their 1-1 draw against RC Strasbourg at the Stade de la Meinau. Lamine Camara slipped a through ball to the former Borussia Dortmund striker, who curled a magnificent long-range strike into the top corner.
However, the 20-year-old immediately caused outrage by running towards the Strasbourg supporters and making a throat-slitting gesture with his thumb.
The incident overshadowed his fifth goal of the season across all competitions and left him facing potential disciplinary action from Ligue 1 authorities.
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Striker reveals family abuse prompted emotional reaction
Speaking in the mixed zone post-match, Brunner defended his actions by revealing that home supporters had hurled verbal abuse at his parents throughout the contest. He insisted that the gesture was purely an outburst of emotion following a high-pressure moment rather than a malicious act.
The German international clarified that his gesture meant the match outcome was decided by his goal.
"The fans talked about my family, my mother, my father," Brunner stated. "There were a lot of emotions, especially after a shot like that. I didn't mean to be disrespectful. What I meant was, 'What a goal, it's over.'"
Forward issues apology on social media
Addressing the controversy further on his Instagram story later that evening, Brunner expressed regret over the misunderstanding caused by his celebration. He conceded that the gesture was clumsy while reiterating his respect for the opposition.
His reaction came after establishing himself as a key figure in Monaco's attack following a stellar pre-season and recent two-goal display against Marseille.
"I'm sorry if it hurt anyone's feelings," Brunner posted. "I acted in the heat of the moment; the gesture was clumsy and I shouldn't have done it."
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Monaco striker awaits potential LFP review
With social media criticism mounting over the incident, it remains unclear whether the LFP disciplinary committee will issue a fine or suspension to the striker. Monaco remain focused on protecting their young talent as he navigates high-stakes Ligue 1 matches.
Brunner's attacking form remains vital for les Rouge et Blanc as they maintain their position at the top of the standings.
Monaco now prepare for their next fixture against Lens, hoping to keep their star forward focused on on-pitch results.
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