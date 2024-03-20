Panama Copa America 2024 squad: Which Canaleros players are going to the USA?

Which 23 players will Panama head coach Thomas Christensen take to the 2024 Copa America in United States?

Ranked 41 in the most recent FIFA rankings, Panama have made impressive progress in recent years, going from pushovers into dark horses within recent CONCACAF competitions.

After pushing Mexico all the way in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup final, head coach Thomas Christiansen has built them into a side capable of contending with the continental top guns, on a one-off occasion.

Drawn in Group C alongside the hosts, the USMNT, and fellow World Cup regulars Uruguay, the Copa America undoubtedly poses a different level of obstacles, but Christiansen's pragmatism will guarantee they have a solid foundation.

Article continues below

A 23-player squad will be submitted by Panama head coach Christiansen to participate in the 2024 Copa America.

GOAL takes a look at the predicted Panama squad for this summer's Copa America, based upon the assumption that everyone fully fit for March international duty will remain as such in the summer.