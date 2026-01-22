Pafos manager bizarrely quizzed on former team-mate David Beckham’s public row with son Brooklyn after Champions League defeat to Chelsea

It is standard procedure for managers to face difficult questions after a European defeat, but few could have predicted the curveball thrown at Celades on Wednesday night. Having just watched his Cypriot side produce a spirited display against Premier League giants Chelsea, the former Real Madrid midfielder was expecting inquiries about tactics or the performance of his players.

Instead, the press conference took a surreal detour when a reporter attempted to draw a link between Celades’ playing career and current celebrity gossip. "You obviously played for some time with David Beckham at Real Madrid, have you been following his saga? And what are your thoughts on it?" the journalist asked.

A clearly confused Celades broke into a smile before responding with a question of his own: "What is this saga?" The manager appeared completely unaware of the off-field drama that has dominated the headlines in the UK this week.