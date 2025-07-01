Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr 2025Getty
زهيرة عادل and Parshva Shah

A new owner for Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr! Saudi Arabia plots huge shake-up as Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad no longer controlled by Public Investment Fund

C. RonaldoAl Nassr FCAl HilalAl AhliAl IttihadSaudi Pro League

Al-Nassr may soon change ownership, potentially becoming one of three clubs in Saudi Arabia to exit PIF control, joining Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • CR7 & Al-Nassr to have new ownership
  • Will be under Public Investment Fund's control anymore
  • Clubs will be owned by different companies
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱