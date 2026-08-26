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Adhe Makayasa

Ousmane Dembele granted rest by PSG and ruled out of Lille clash to manage workload

O. Dembele
Paris Saint-Germain
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Lille
Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that star forward Ousmane Dembele will be given a brief period of rest to manage his heavy physical workload following a demanding summer. Consequently, the French international has been ruled out of the upcoming Ligue 1 fixture against Lille before returning to full squad training next Monday morning in Paris.

  • Rest programme arranged carefully

    Dembele will miss PSG's upcoming Ligue 1 trip to Lille as the club moves to restore his physical conditioning following an intense summer schedule. The decision was reached mutually between head coach Luis Enrique and the sporting department led by Luis Campos. The key winger has been granted temporary leave to recharge his energy levels and regain match sharpness ahead of a gruelling run of autumn fixtures.

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    Official club statement released

    PSG acted swiftly to clarify the forward's situation, releasing a formal update on their official communication channels: "In agreement with the coach and the sporting department, it has been decided that Ousmane Dembele will be given some time off over the next few days. He will return to training with the rest of the squad next Monday."

  • Preseason preparation cut short

    The decision comes after Dembele went straight from international duty at the World Cup without a proper break or full pre-season with PSG. The club has since eased him into competitive action, using him from the bench against Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup and Lens in the Trophee des Champions. However, after starting against Rennes and coming off at half-time, the club stepped in to manage his minutes and avoid the risk of burnout or injury.

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    Alternative attacking options available

    The winger's temporary absence opens the door for Ferran Torres to lead the frontline after his crucial two-goal display at Rennes. Enrique has the attacking depth required to rotate his squad effectively without compromising the physical condition of his core players. Nevertheless, the reigning French champions will need a resolute collective performance when they visit the Stade Pierre-Mauroy this weekend.

Ligue 1
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Lille
LIL
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Paris Saint-Germain
PSG