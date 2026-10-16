AFP
'He is the boss!' - Luis Enrique jokes about giving Ousmane Dembele 'holidays' after PSG star's Champions League masterclass
Rested Dembele shines
Dembele rewarded Enrique's squad rotation with a match-winning display against City in the Champions League second matchday. The French international was rested during PSG's Ligue 1 clash against Le Mans after completing four international fixtures for France.
The strategic decision gave the forward a full week off to recover before the European showpiece. The rest paid dividends as Dembele found the net and delivered a brilliant performance on City's home turf.
Speaking to Canal+ shortly after the final whistle, a laughing Dembele joked that he might need regular holidays if they consistently yield such spectacular European performances.
- Getty Images Sport
Enrique enters the banter
Enrique addressed Dembele's lighthearted post-match comments during Friday's press conference with equal humour. The Spanish coach made it clear that he welcomed his forward's upbeat attitude and high spirits.
"He is the boss. If he wants a holiday, he will get a holiday," Enrique joked to reporters when asked about the winger's statement. "He laughs all the time. I love the way he lives football. It's a joke, but I am always open to giving players what they want. They like to play all the time in the starting line-up. They know it's my responsibility to choose."
Defining the tactical break
The PSG boss went on to clarify what time off actually entails within his demanding setup. Rest at the highest level does not mean completely switching off from professional duties.
"As far as I’m concerned, 'being on vacation' means coming to the training campus to train - that’s what a vacation is!" Enrique explained.
- Getty Images Sport
What's nex for PSG?
PSG will now monitor squad energy levels closely as they balance domestic campaign demands with their ongoing European journey. All eyes will be on whether Dembele receives another tailored break before their next major continental test.
Next, Les Parisiens will travel to face Strasbourg in a Ligue 1 fixture. Following that, PSG will take on a tough match against Barcelona in the Champions League next week.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting