'Our Erling Haaland isn't at Man City!' - Barcelona presidential candidate blasts Joan Laporta's 'insane' management and stresses need to produce next world-class star from La Masia academy

Victor Font, the primary presidential candidate who finished behind Laporta last time around, is expected to run for presidency once again. The likes of Joan Camprubi Montal, Marc Ciria and Xavi Vilajoana have also been reported to be in the running.

On Thursday, Vilajoana unveiled his campaign for the Barcelona presidency under the slogan "Ready to recover our Barca". Speaking at the event, he criticised Laporta's methods and shared how he will improve the club.

“I have been working for the club for 21 years, both as a football and futsal player and then as a board member under three presidents [Laporta, Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu]. I am optimistic and I will give it my all; the game has begun and it's going to be a long one,” he emphasised. “You can’t run the club behind the backs of its members, its owners. We have a captain who’s sailing without a plan; everything is mired in complete improvisation.

“If I am elected president, I will freeze season ticket prices until Camp Nou is finished. The members must come first. We can dedicate 40 million euros to this within a one billion euro budget. I have a plan to increase sponsorship revenue by 30%. We will promote La Masia, our greatest asset, whose budget Laporta has decided to cut by 37%. Our Haaland isn't at City, he's at La Masia. It pains me to see the state of the other sections. I was captain of one of them (futsal) and I know how important they are; they are part of our identity... Women's sports will be represented in all sections if I win.

“I want to do what's best for Barcelona. I don't know what will happen in the future, but I'm convinced that my project is very strong. What I am clear about is that the sums must be complementary. I'm not against anyone, I'm for Barca. Going against everything doesn't help. Being president of Barca isn't about handing out positions.

“Laporta’s management is insane. This isn’t about sweeping things under the rug, but about making sure those responsible pay the price. The auditor will determine if there have been any illegal actions. And if they have harmed the club, they must be reported.

“I try not to listen to this president because he doesn’t contribute anything to my life,” he said, adding that every time Laporta speaks he “disrespects the members,” lamenting “the current image of Barcelona; the club deserves much more.”

