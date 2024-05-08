OnlyFans model Madelene Wright reflects on first season back in football as she admits she's still 'far from perfect' after being sacked by Charlton for 'hippy crack' video four years ago
OnlyFans model Madelene Wright has reflected on her first season back in football since being sacked by Charlton Athletic for a controversial video.
- Wright sacked by Charlton over controversial video
- Later finds success as an OnlyFans model
- Reflects on first season back in football at Leyton Orient