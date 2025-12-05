'Once in a lifetime experiences' - Qatar's volunteer programs for FIFA tournaments inspiring youth and next gen

There is no doubt that the massive success of the 2022 FIFA World Cup has played a huge role in FIFA trusting Qatar with hosting a number of important FIFA tournaments. Given the compact nature of the venues, state-of-the-art stadiums and training facilities, easy travel and high-class accommodation options and a fervour for the game, it was no surprise.

Qatar just hosted the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup, a 48-team affair, and are currently in the midst of the FIFA Arab Cup 2025. They will also host the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, featuring European champions PSG, simultaneously with the Arab Cup. In fact, the next four editions of the U17 World Cup will also be in Qatar, along with the 2029 and 2033 editions of the Arab Cup.

And it's not just the players and fans who have stood to benefit from this. Qatar have organised 'volunteer programs' during these tournaments for youngsters and the next generation to experience the organising of a global event and inspire them to greater heights.