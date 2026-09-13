Fearless Makhanya ready for Celtic! Summer signing promises to deliver in derby showdown

Summer signing Olwethu Makhanya is relishing his first taste of Glasgow derby action as Rangers host Celtic in Sunday's Premier Sports Cup quarter-final. Hearts, Hibernian, and ten-man Aberdeen have already booked their semi-final spots at Hampden Park ahead of the clash at Ibrox.

The 22-year-old South African defender arrived from the MLS and quickly established himself in Derek McInnes' starting lineup.

With no away fans permitted following an SPFL ruling, Makhanya aims to use the partisan home crowd to seal a place in the last four.



