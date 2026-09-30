AFP
Olivier Giroud confirms retirement plans as legendary striker prepares to hang up boots after illustrious career
French icon nears career conclusion
Veteran Lille forward Giroud has indicated that he plans to hang up his boots at the end of the season after more than two decades at the highest level. The former France international, previously his country's all-time record goalscorer, revealed his retirement plans on the eve of his 40th birthday. The former Arsenal and Chelsea striker is now determined to savour every remaining competitive fixture in Ligue 1 before bringing the curtain down on a glittering career.
- AFP
'This is very likely my last season'
Giroud, now in his second season at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy after joining on a free transfer from Los Angeles FC in 2025, discussed the impending conclusion of his playing career. Speaking to L'Equipe, he said: "As a player, I think this is very likely my last season. That's why I'm trying to enjoy every moment."
Reiterating his contentment with everything he has achieved in the game, the former AC Milan striker added: "I am at peace with myself and with everything I have done in my career."
Remarkable journey delivers historic silverware
The striker's storied journey includes a fairytale Ligue 1 title with Montpellier before his £12 million switch to Arsenal in June 2012, followed by European glory at Chelsea and a Scudetto triumph with Milan. Over the course of his professional club career, the imposing forward has scored 303 goals in 806 appearances. On the international stage, his legacy remains secure after netting 57 times in 137 caps for Les Bleus.
- PRESSE SPORTS
Final campaign tests veteran leader
Giroud remains contracted to Lille until the end of the campaign after extending his stay for another 12 months. The forward has made six appearances across all competitions this term, finding the net once while regularly receiving warm ovations from opposing fans across France. His immediate challenge will be providing the cutting edge to keep Les Dogues firmly in contention at the top end of Ligue 1 while mounting a deep run in the Champions League.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting