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'I'm confident' - Glasner expects Nottingham Forest to make more signings after Liverpool draw
Positive signs at Anfield
Glasner was quick to praise his side's application after they went toe-to-toe with one of the league's heavyweights. Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, the Forest boss reflected on a mixed feeling of pride and slight frustration. 'I think we all have the same feeling, proud of the performance, proud of how many chances we created and proud of the reaction after we conceded the equaliser. On the other side, we're all a little bit disappointed we couldn't get the win. I think this shows how good we performed, how well we played. Overall, a very good performance,' Glasner stated.
The visitors took an early lead through Dan Ndoye, but Alexander Isak scored the first equalizer for Liverpool early in the second half. Nottingham Forest looked set for a famous victory when Morgan Gibbs-White restored their lead from the penalty spot late on, but a stunning strike from Victor Munoz eventually salvaged a point for the hosts in a 2-2 draw.
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Tactical growth and defensive lapses
This draw provides a much-needed boost for Nottingham Forest following a disappointing start to the season, having suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Leeds United in their Premier League opener before being knocked out of the Carabao Cup second round in a 2-0 home loss to the same opponent. Despite the positive result, Glasner noted that his squad is still a work in progress, particularly regarding their stamina and defensive concentration. 'I could see our tactical shape work well in many parts but after 60-65 minutes, the level drops a little bit. Which shows everything is not 100% settled, it can't be after six or seven weeks together. Also, we conceded the same goal more or less, in the same area.'
'We opened the middle and we know Liverpool always tries to pass into these gaps. Many of these situations, we avoided but in these two situations, it was the wrong behaviour and then you get punished when you play here at Anfield,' Glasner added.
Building confidence for the journey
The Forest manager was particularly impressed by the offensive bravery shown by his players in a difficult environment. He believes the chances created during the first half should have resulted in a more comfortable lead. 'What I loved most was how we played forward and created the chances, especially in the first half. I think we should have led by more than one goal,' Glasner remarked.
'But again, it's still the beginning of the season. The beginning of the journey and this performance will give us confidence. I always hope the next time it will go quicker but, again, we could see many positive aspects. Many things that should and will give us confidence but it's important to stay humble and keep working hard,' he continued, with Forest now turning their attention to welcoming Tottenham Hotspur to The City Ground in their next fixture on September 5.
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Transfer activity before the deadline
With the transfer window nearing its conclusion, Glasner confirmed that the Forest hierarchy is working tirelessly behind the scenes to secure reinforcements. When asked about potential arrivals, he was optimistic about the club's chances of concluding further business. 'I am [hopeful of new signings]. The club are working hard before closed doors, I'm confident we will have two signings. We have Liam [Delap] in and hopefully one more, potentially two.'
He credited the recruitment team for their efforts in what has been another summer of significant change for the club, having brought in Xaver Schlager from RB Leipzig, Ousmane Diomande from Sporting CP, Steven Benda from Fulham, and Liam Delap from Chelsea. 'The club is doing a great job, working hard. We have another new start, integrating new players,' Glasner concluded.
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