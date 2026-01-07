Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could seal stunning return to Man Utd by FRIDAY after entering contract negotiations

Two names that have been linked with the vacant United job are Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner and Newcastle United's Eddie Howe. The former, who is out of contract at the end of the season, gave little away when asked about the speculation.

He said this week: "I'm not allowed to bet, I don't look at it. I also can’t give insider information. I'm Crystal Palace manager. It makes no sense and it's a waste of time for you to ask me any more questions on it. You can sign a new contract. Managers in the Premier League did this last year, they aren’t the manager anymore. We can win trophies, you aren't the manager there anymore. The length of a contract doesn't mean anything."

Howe, on the other hand, gave a more unequivocal response, saying that he was not considering a move away from the Magpies anytime soon.

"No, not at this current time. The most important thing for me is happiness in the role, happiness in the job," he said. "The relationships I have with the people around me. Now, that's not always been consistently good and things can change at any football club. But, at the moment, I am very happy. We have made some great appointments in the roles we needed to fill and as long as I can express myself in the best way possible, the best version of myself to help the players and the club (I'll stay). Because ultimately, for any club to be successful, there has to be unity from top to bottom and a good feeling between everybody. I've had an unbelievable relationship with the board here since I've come to the football club and that's never changed. I consider myself very lucky to have that because there are very few managers that have the time to build those relationships and to have the confidence and trust within each other. I think that is really important and if you have all those things, you have a higher chance of being successful. There is no guarantee, but you have a higher chance if those relationships are working. I'm very happy and I hope that continues for a long time."