Ole Book’s first coup at BVB? Borussia Dortmund reportedly in pole position to sign Kante

BVB is not alone in its interest: several Italian clubs, Red Bull Salzburg, and Bundesliga rivals FC Bayern and 1899 Hoffenheim are also monitoring the situation.

Kante, who has French roots, was born in Zagreb and represents Croatia at youth level. Since making his debut in September 2024, he has made six appearances for the U15s and scored one goal.

He progressed through NK HASK Zagreb’s youth setup before joining neighbours Lokomotiva in 2022, and he remains a key figure in their U17 side.