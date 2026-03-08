Old Firm chaos! Celtic & Rangers fans separated by police as ugly pitch invasion overshadows Scottish Cup quarter-final tie

As reported by the BBC, the immense tension of the Scottish Cup quarter-final boiled over dramatically immediately after the final whistle. Celtic secured a 4-2 victory on penalties after the game ended in a 0-0 draw following normal and extra time, prompting their ecstatic supporters to spill onto the hallowed Ibrox turf in wild celebration.

However, these joyous scenes quickly turned incredibly ugly as furious Rangers fans breached the barriers to confront their bitter rivals. Flares were launched into the air, creating a highly toxic environment that forced police and stewards to urgently form a human barricade between the two groups before the chaotic disorder eventually settled down.