Ola Aina responds after viral clip shows Nottingham Forest star claiming he is in 'talking stage' with another footballer's girlfriend
Aina pretends to be stuck in love triangle
Aina appeared on the ‘Savage Kids & Agony Aunties’ show from Channel 4.0. Said series sees a panel of children and adults offer advice to those facing apparent “dilemmas”, with arguments offered by both sides before victors are determined.
Forest full-back Aina, who is always up for a laugh and regularly posts videos from behind the scenes at the City Ground, was happy to make a guest appearance. He was charged with the task of pretending that he finds himself at the centre of a love triangle.
What Aina said when discussing 'another baller's girl'
Aina said: “My dilemma is I'm in a talking stage with another baller's girl.” Asked if he is able to reveal the identity of the other player, the 29-year-old added: “Can't disclose that one.” He went on to say that he is at the “talking” stage, rather than the “walking” one, with his new relationship only a matter of weeks old.
Aina said that he “knows she likes me back”, when discussing his new flame, before stating that he could “easily” take his fellow player one-on-one. It was put to him that the girl in question may be “a bit of a clout chaser” as she pits “two footballers” against one another.
As the debate continued, Aina said: “I believe she likes me more.” He was advised by the Aunties to “own up to the guy” and “be honest” about what has happened. One of the children on the panel added: “Me personally, I think she's only there for your money. You're a professional footballer, you're earning bread, plenty more girls will come. She's on a permanent sin bin off the pitch, red card.”
Aina reveals that show was scripted
Aina ultimately sided with the Aunties, with it determined that he should address the issue with his fellow footballer. Plenty of reading between the lines has been done since the video first emerged, with many of the opinion that Forest’s larger-than-life right-back was discussing a real life drama.
He was not, with the former Chelsea and Fulham star forced to deliver a public response on social media. In that statement, he said: “To everyone that’s wondering. I wanna be clear about something. The show that is circulating is entirely scripted and created for entertainment. (Please focus) The storyline does not reflect my life, my relationships, or anyone connected to me. (Please focus) It is not rooted in reality in any way.
“I understand that clips can take a life of their own, especially online, but I hope people can recognise this for what it is, just some content. (Please focus) I take pride in who I am on and off the pitch, and I would never disrespect anyone like that. (Please let’s be concentrated). Love always.”
Untimely injury: Forest & Nigeria waiting on recovery
Aina is currently out of action after suffering an unfortunate injury while on international duty in September. He picked up a hamstring problem while away with Nigeria that forced him to undergo surgery.
Current Forest boss Sean Dyche has been unable to call upon Aina, with it revealed that no return to Premier League competition is expected to be made until 2026. Dyche has said of those stuck in the City Ground treatment room: “The ones left not with us yet are Taiwo [Awoniyi], Woody [Chris Wood] and Douglas [Luiz] – although they are getting closer. Ola is getting closer to fitness but obviously can’t be with us until January.”
Aina may not be seen domestically until the new year as he has been included on Nigeria’s long list squad for the Africa Cup of Nations. His lack of minutes over recent weeks could see him miss out on selection there, allowing training sessions to be taken in with Forest before he is returned to their starting XI.
