'I want to be off my seat!' - Michael Carrick tells Man Utd fans how his team will play after appointment as head coach until end of season
Man Utd confirm Carrick appointment
Manchester United have confirmed Carrick is back at the club for a second stint in temporary charge in the wake of Amorim's departure. Carrick previously took charge of United in 2021 after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been sacked, overseeing two wins and a draw before stepping down as Ralf Rangnick took charge. The former midfielder now gets another opportunity to flex his managerial credentials at Old Trafford and has told fans to expect exciting football from his team. His comments will undoubtedly be welcomed by Manchester United who have become frustrated and disillusioned by the team's continued struggles under Amorim which have left the club already out of both domestic cup competitions this season and down in seventh place in the Premier League.
Carrick tells Man Utd fans what to expect
He told the club's Inside Carrington podcast: "We want to win games. You know, it goes without saying, we want to win games. There are different ways of doing it, of course, different scenarios, different situations in games. You might have to play a certain way. But for me, it's working with the player, I love working with the players and helping them get better which will hopefully help the team improve and be there to support them. We are all in it together. I think it's important that we all look after each other. But of course, listen, I know it comes down to results. Hopefully we can play a really exciting type of football and be positive. I want to be off my seat. I want to be enjoying watching the boys play and results obviously need to come with that. Obviously you can feel my kind of enthusiasm for it because I'm buzzing to get started and see what we can do."
Carrick explains what it take to be a Man Utd player
Carrick also explained what he thinks it takes to be a Manchester United player. The former midfielder, who won all the major honours on offer during his time at Old Trafford, made it clear how hard work always tops talent. He explained: "It takes a lot of hard work, a lot of humility, hard work, grounding and understanding that talent is one thing, ability is one thing and the privilege of playing is one thing but it comes down to the basics. Treating people right, respecting people, looking after each other, fighting for each other and the rest comes on top, whether that's tactics, technique, or goal celebrations. It needs to be underpinned by a foundation that we're all in it together and we are fighting for everything we can get. It takes a lot of hard work, there's no easy way around it and there shouldn't be. You get to the top because you deserve to and you can't do it softly. That's the buzz of it, you have to feed off that energy and keep driving forward."
Man City up first for Carrick's Man Utd
Carrick could hardly have asked for a more difficult start, with his first two fixtures against Manchester City and Arsenal. Yet he's looking forward to the challenge and is relishing the opportunity to come up against Pep Guardiola's side. He added: "Coming into this club from the very start. The big games, the important games, are what we all live for. It's what we live for. Some are more challenging than others but it's why we are here you know so we will go for it head on."
