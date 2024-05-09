Martin Odegaard, Virgil van Dijk and Ollie Watkins join Erling Haaland on shortlist for Premier League Player of the Season Award

Getty ImagesGill ClarkMartin Odegaard, Virgil van Dijk and Ollie Watkins join Erling Haaland on shortlist for Premier League Player of the Season AwardPremier LeagueMartin OedegaardErling HaalandPhil FodenAlexander IsakVirgil van DijkDeclan RiceOllie WatkinsCole PalmerArsenalChelseaManchester CityNewcastleAston VillaLiverpoolThe Premier League have revealed the eight nominees for this season's Player of the Season Award.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPremier League Player of the Year shortlist revealedMan City and Arsenal players dominateOllie Watkins and Alexander Isak also nominatedArticle continues below