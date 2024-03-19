NXGN: Alejandro Garnacho, Gavi and where 2023's best wonderkids are now

GOAL selected the 50 best footballing talents from around the world born on or after January 1, 2004 – but are they living up to their potential?

Since NXGN's introduction in 2016, GOAL has profiled the 50 best footballing wonderkids on the planet on an annual basis. Some of those recognised for their talent as teenagers are now household names, but others have not yet realised their potential.

So after the NXGN 2024 list was revealed, check out where the stars of 2023 are now:

NB: In 2023, the NXGN players were not ranked. However, the elite players were dubbed the 'NXGN Nine'. As such, the players are listed alphabetically, with the 'NXGN Nine' closing out the list.