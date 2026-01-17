‘Why we all watch the sport’ - From injury comeback to NWSL Championship MVP: How USWNT's Rose Lavelle won U.S. Soccer’s top honor

Lavelle is used to sharing the ball, the glory, and all of the wins and losses of the sport. And when asked what winning the U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year award means to her, she did a Lavelle-special; she threw in a bunch of assists.

"When I look at the past year, it feels like a testament to the support system I had, with my family, the medical staff at Gotham and with the National Team, all my teammates, coaches and friends,” Lavelle said.

"I wouldn’t have been in the position to even be up for the award without all of the support I received throughout the year just to get back on the field. So, this award is definitely shared with all the people I was lucky enough to have in my corner along the way.”

Lavelle underwent ankle surgery in December 2024, and would spend the next six months rehabbing to get back out onto the pitch.

On June 7, 2025, Lavelle took the field for her club team NJ/NY Gotham FC for the first time since her injury. Few could have guessed she'd been away from the game for so much time, given the crispness of her first touch and movement on and off the ball.

"I think the profile of Rose Lavelle is probably the most rare to find when it's a player that can basically do everything at such a high level," Gotham head coach Juan Carlos Amoros said after Lavelle's first game back. "And then on top of that, she does the special things on the ball that create - why we all watch the sport."