Nottingham Forest pull off major coup! Premier League side set to sign Sporting CP star Ousmane Diomande in €40m deal

According to The Athletic, Nottingham Forest are closing in on the €40million (£34.3m) signing of Diomande as new head coach Oliver Glasner continues to reshape his squad. The deal is currently being finalized, with the defender expected to travel on Saturday to undergo a medical before committing to a five-year contract.

Diomande originally joined Sporting in January 2023 on a contract running through June 2027. The Portuguese side secured his signature from Midtjylland for €7.5 million, with add-ons potentially pushing the total fee to €12.5 million, following an impressive loan spell at Mafra.