Nottingham Forest complete £50m signing of Liam Delap from Chelsea on five-year contract

The new recruit expressed huge excitement about his move to the City Ground, backing Oliver Glasner's coaching style to take his game to the next level.

Speaking in an official statement to club media, Delap said: "I really can't wait to get started, this is a massive club with a big history. I spoke to the manager and I like his way, I think he can be the one to really help me develop and make that next step and hopefully I can bring goals here.

"I can't wait to hear the noise at the City Ground and have the fans on my side because I know how loud and important they are. As a team we can build something really strong and the main aim is to challenge and be a top club in the Premier League."