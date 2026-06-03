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Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood makes history with New Zealand as World Cup minnows embarrassingly thrashed by Scotland's opponents Haiti
A record-breaking night turns sour
Wood made his 89th appearance for his country on Tuesday, moving one clear of Ivan Vicelich to claim the all-time record. Despite the personal milestone, the Forest frontman cut a frustrated figure as the World Cup's lowest-ranked nation were systematically dismantled 4-0 by Haiti at the Chase Stadium. Wood almost marked the occasion in style, but saw a spectacular bicycle kick saved on the line by goalkeeper Jhony Placide in the first half.
Speaking after the match, the legendary striker didn't hide his disappointment. "It's not what we came here for," Wood told The New Zealand Post. "We're nowhere near where we wanted to be. We've got a lot of work to do in a short space of time. It's time for us to show our character and bounce back. It's disappointing. There's no getting away from it. We weren't good enough on the night."
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Haiti run riot in Florida friendly
The Caribbean side, ranked 82nd in the world, proved to be far more clinical than their opponents in the humid Florida heat. Ruben Providence opened the scoring after just 12 minutes, before substitute Lenny Joseph doubled the advantage shortly after the interval. Frantzdy Pierrot added a third with a header, and Markhus Lacroix rounded off the scoring with a long-range effort that left the All Whites reeling.
New Zealand coach Darren Bazeley echoed Wood's sentiments, acknowledging that his side were given a "real harsh lesson" by a ruthless Haitian outfit. "We worked hard, but we lacked quality in moments," Bazeley admitted. "When you look at the game, possession was fairly even and chances were fairly even, but Haiti were very clinical and very ruthless in those moments and it's a real harsh lesson for us, especially with tough games coming up. We have England coming up and the World Cup games coming up. The boys in the changing room are very disappointed.”
Defensive woes haunt the All Whites
It was a particularly difficult evening for New Zealand's backline, including Forest's young defender Tyler Bindon - who spent the 2025-26 season on loan at Sheffield United. The team conceded four goals for the first time since a defeat to Portugal in 2017. Goalkeepers Alex Paulsen and Max Crocombe both struggled behind a defence that frequently lost its shape under pressure, failing to deal with Haiti's sharp counter-attacking play.
The result serves as a massive wake-up call for Bazeley's squad as they continue their preparations for their first World Cup appearance since 2010. With high-profile fixtures on the horizon, the coaching staff will be desperate to tighten up a defensive unit that looked alarmingly fragile throughout the ninety minutes in Fort Lauderdale.
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Tough tests ahead for Wood and co
There is no time for the All Whites to lick their wounds as they prepare to face England in Tampa this Saturday. That match will see Wood and Bindon face off against Nottingham Forest team-mate Elliot Anderson, providing another stern test before their World Cup campaign officially begins. The Kiwis have been drawn in Group H alongside Iran, Egypt, and Belgium.
The focus now shifts to Los Angeles, where New Zealand will open their tournament against Iran on June 16. After the humbling defeat to Haiti, the pressure is on Wood and his teammates to prove they can compete on the world stage. As the most experienced player in the squad's history, the burden of leadership will fall squarely on the shoulders of the Forest striker to spark a much-needed turnaround in form.