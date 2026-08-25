Getty Images Sport
Nottingham Forest in advanced talks to sign Chelsea outcast Liam Delap after Fulham snub
Forest lead the race for Delap
Forest are currently engaged in discussions with Chelsea regarding a move for Delap, with the Tricky Trees looking to bolster their attacking options before the deadline, per Daily Mail. It is understood that Forest are initially proposing a loan deal that would include an option to make the transfer permanent next summer. Manager Oliver Glasner is keen to add more firepower to his ranks, especially after his side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Leeds United over the weekend, a result that highlighted the need for more clinical finishing in the final third.
The move comes at a time when Delap's career at Stamford Bridge has hit a significant roadblock. Despite arriving from Ipswich Town with a burgeoning reputation following a successful stint at Portman Road, the striker has struggled to adapt to the weight of expectations in West London. His lack of involvement in the recent Premier League win against Fulham was the clearest indication yet that his time at the club is drawing to a close, as the Blues hierarchy signals a willingness to entertain offers for the young forward who managed just a single league goal during his debut season.
- Getty
Stripping the number nine shirt
Delap’s descent down the pecking order was further confirmed when Joao Pedro took the No.9 shirt from the England youth international ahead of the new campaign. This symbolic change reflected a shift in Alonso’s tactical preferences, as Pedro was rewarded for a brilliant debut year while Delap was reassigned to the No.12 jersey. With Nicolas Jackson and summer arrival Marc Guiu currently ahead of him, the path to first-team football under the Spanish manager looks increasingly narrow for the former Manchester City academy graduate.
While Forest are the frontrunners, they are not the only club monitoring the situation. A host of Premier League rivals have expressed interest in the striker throughout the summer window. Ipswich were reportedly exploring a potential return for their former star, while Everton are also lingering in the background. The Toffees are believed to be considering a loan move of their own should permanent offers from other suitors fail to materialise.
Glasner's summer recruitment drive
The pursuit of Delap is part of a broader recruitment strategy at the City Ground as Glasner attempts to reshape his squad. Forest have already been active in the market, securing the services of defender Ousmane Diomande from Sporting CP in a deal worth £36m. They have also utilised the free agent market effectively, bringing in midfielder Xaver Schlager and goalkeeper Steve Benda to add depth. These arrivals have been partially funded by the massive £116m sale of Elliot Anderson to Manchester City, giving the club the financial flexibility to pursue targets like Delap.
In addition to the Chelsea forward, Forest are reportedly keeping tabs on Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy. Much like the situation with Delap, Forest face competition from Everton for Murphy’s signature. The club is clearly looking to bring in players with proven Premier League experience or high potential who can hit the ground running.
- Getty Images Sport
Uncertain future at Stamford Bridge
Despite having five years remaining on his contract, Delap is now one of several forwards Chelsea are prepared to move on as they look to streamline a bloated squad. The club has undergone a massive overhaul since the appointment of Alonso, with several squad numbers being reassigned and established names being made available for transfer. Delap himself is said to be willing to wait for the right domestic opportunity, preferring to stay in the Premier League rather than seeking a move abroad. While Italian club Como, led by Cesc Fabregas, had previously shown interest in bringing the striker to Serie A, the player's preference is to prove himself in England.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting