'I'm not stupid' - New Portugal coach reiterates Cristiano Ronaldo plan with assurance he won't make drastic changes after World Cup disappointment

The former Al-Nassr tactician reassured the public that he will only alter a few names from the group that featured in North America. Speaking to Canal 11, Jesus stated: "People might think that the new manager is going to come in and change a lot of players. That won't happen. I'm not stupid. On top of that, I don't have enough time to bring in several players who weren't called up this time."

He continued: "Over the next four years, new players will undoubtedly emerge, [but] it won't stray far from those who were called up [for the 2026 World Cup]. Two or three new players, something along those lines, it won't stray far from that."