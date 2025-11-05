Getty/Instagram
'I'm not a romantic guy' - Cristiano Ronaldo admits 1am proposal to Georgina Rodriguez 'wasn't planned' & he didn't get on one knee
Ronaldo and Georgina got engaged in August
Having dated for the best part of a decade and becoming a family of five children along the way, Ronaldo and Rodriguez finally decided that the time had come to start drawing up wedding plans. The 40-year-old Portugal legend popped the question in mid-August, and his partner, who is a successful model, happily accepted. Georgina shared the happy news on social media, where she showed off her stunning diamond ring and wrote: "Yes I do. In this and in all my lives."
Ronaldo reveals he is 'not a romantic guy'
During a new interview on 'Piers Morgan Unsensored', Ronaldo revealed how he proposed to Georgina, while claiming he is "not a romantic" person. The Al-Nassr and Portugal striker said: "It was like 1am. My daughters were in bed sleeping. One of my friends gave me the ring to offer Gio (Georgina) and as I was giving her the ring, my two kids come in and say 'Daddy, you're going to give the ring to mum and you're going to ask her to get married'.
"I said, 'Wow, this is the right moment to say yes.' It was the time. I knew that I was going to do it one day but I hadn't planned to do it then. Because my daughters said that and my friends were filming, it was what I wanted and I offered (the ring). I didn't (get on one knee) because I wasn't prepared but it was a beautiful moment. I made a speech. It was simple, I'm not a romantic guy. Well, I am, but I'm not very romantic, not the kind of guy who brings flowers every week to the home. But I'm romantic in my way. It was beautiful and I knew that it is the woman of my life so I did that and I hope that I did it well."
When will Ronaldo get married?
Despite getting engaged in August, Ronaldo is in no hurry to tie the knot, as he added: "Not yet. We plan to do it after the World Cup with the trophy! But she is not the person that likes big parties. She doesn't like it. She likes private things. So I will respect these decisions. One thing that I love, she didn't care about the ring. She asked me if I was honest and I said, 'I want you and I want to marry you.' I didn't cry but I had tears in my eyes."
How much is Georgina's ring valued at?
According to engagement ring specialist Laura Taylor, Georgina's gorgeous diamond is valued at £1.5 million. Taylor told the Daily Mail: "A diamond of this size is almost certainly set in platinum for security, which also enhances its colour and gives the ring a timeless finish. This is a show-stopping ring, and easily among the most impressive we've seen in recent years, which feels perfectly suited to one of football's most famous couples. If the diamond is natural and of exceptional quality in the D-F colour range with flawless or near-flawless clarity, its value could easily exceed £1.5 million."
Meanwhile, Tobias Kormind, managing director of 77 Diamonds, said to The Mirror: "We estimate the value of Georgina Rodríguez's stunning engagement ring to be around $5 million. The ring is reminiscent of the famous Taylor-Burton Diamond, a 69.42 carat pear-shaped stone gifted to Elizabeth Taylor by Richard Burton, who reportedly bought it from Cartier, who bought the rarity for over $1 million at auction."
Ronaldo still focused on GOAT debate
It seems that Ronaldo's immediate focus is still on winning the GOAT debate. For more than a decade now, the football world has been arguing over whether Ronaldo or Messi deserves that title. While the two legends' career graphs have been almost equal in every sense, Messi winning the World Cup in 2022 with Argentina had settled the argument for a large section of fans. However, Ronaldo is still not ready to accept Messi's superiority, as he told Piers Morgan: "Messi better than me? I don't agree with that opinion. I don't want to be humble."
