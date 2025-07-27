GFX Cesc Fabregas Lionel MessiGetty/GOAL
'Not even a dream' - Como chief reacts to Lionel Messi transfer links after Cesc Fabregas talks up reunion with Inter Miami star

While Como boss Cesc Fabregas playfully entertained the idea of his former team-mate Lionel Messi joining him in Italy, I Lariani president Mirwan Suwarso has poured cold water on the rumours. Following Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo’s appearance at a friendly, speculation sparked, but Como have made their position crystal clear that a move is 'impossible.'

  • Fabregas teased Messi reunion due to family tie
  • Como deny transfer possibility
  • Antonela Roccuzzo attended Como’s match with Lille
