'He's changed' - Roberto Martinez explains why Cristiano Ronaldo is 'not bothered' about hitting 1,000 goal target
Ronaldo on 965 goals and couting
Ronaldo was on target again for Al-Nassr last time out as Jorge Jesus's side beat Al-Najma 5-0 to make it nine wins in a row. The 41-year-old now has 965 goals to his name and has shown few signs of slowing down despite being in the twilight of his career. Ronaldo has previously insisted he wants to score 1,000 goals before hanging up his illustrious boots.
He said at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai in December: "It's hard to continue playing, but I am motivated. My passion is high and I want to continue.
"My passion is high and I want to continue. It doesn't matter where I play, whether in the Middle East or Europe. I always enjoy playing football and I want to keep going. You know what my goal is. I want to win trophies and I want to reach that number [1,000 goals] that you all know. I will reach the number for sure, if no injuries."
Martinez says Ronaldo 'not bothered' by goal target
However, Martinez insists that Ronaldo's focus is no longer on his goal tally. He told The Overlap, brought to you by Sky Bet: "Cristiano, since I arrived in 2023 has been exemplary. He's been a captain that is an example for everybody. So for me, this has been very clear. Then on the football side. Cristiano now is not the Cristiano of his first spell at Manchester United.
"He's not a winger, he's not a player that needs to be very disciplined, number 9, he's our finisher. He needs to be ready to make those runs in between the defensive line, especially in the box. He scored 25 goals in the last 30 games.
"They speak about the 1000 goals. He's not bothered about 1,000 goals. And he feels what's the difference for me scoring 1050 or 950? I'm the same player and now he's become a bit different in the final third. I think he appreciates that he attracts two players, he opens a space so he can make better decisions, when and when not to.
"It's true that he's changed. This is not the player of 25, 26 that had to be driven. To be a player that he got more goals than appearances for Real Madrid."
Ronaldo returns after strike
Ronaldo's goal charge was temporarily halted when the Portugal superstar when on strike amid a dispute over Saudi Pro League transfers and finances. The forward missed three games but returned to action and has three goals in his last four outings. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid has also insisted he wants to continue in the Middle East.
He said: “Yeah, I'm very happy. As I say so many times, I belong to Saudi Arabia. It's a country that welcomed very well to me and my family and my friends. I'm happy here. I want to continue here.
“And the most important thing, it's we keep pushing. We are there in the top. Our job is to win, make pressure [on our title rivals], and let's see. We are on track. We’re back; we are good; we are confident. Game by game. We are in good shape. Let's see what's going to happen.”
Ronaldo signed a new contract with Al-Nassr in the summer that runs until 2027.
First Al-Nassr trophy looming for Ronaldo?
Ronaldo has famously yet to win major silverware with Al-Nassr but will be hoping to end that drought in the current campaign. Al-Nassr remain in contention in the Saudi Pro League and top the table after 23 games played, two points ahead of Al-Hilal. Al-Nassr's next match is on Saturday against Al-Fayha.
