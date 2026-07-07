Norway squad hit by sickness bug ahead of England World Cup quarter-final clash

According to Norwegian outlet Dagbladet, illness has struck the Norway camp ahead of their first-ever World Cup quarter-final meeting with England on Saturday. Jorgen Strand Larsen missed the opening game with a fever, while Marcus Holmgren Pedersen was absent from Sunday's 2-1 victory over Brazil in the last 16 due to a similar bug. Erling Haaland, who is Norway's top scorer with seven goals, netted a brace to help secure their historic spot in the last eight.

However, manager Stale Solbakken was spotted coughing violently following a 4-1 group stage defeat to France, expressing concern over the toll that constant travel has taken on the squad.