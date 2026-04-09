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Khaled Mahmoud

Norway boss delivers Martin Odegaard injury update after Arsenal captain limps out of Sporting CP win

M. Oedegaard
Arsenal
S. Solbakken
Premier League
Norway

Arsenal have been handed a significant boost regarding Martin Odegaard after the midfielder's latest injury setback. The Gunners captain was forced off during the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Sporting CP, but Norway manager Stale Solbakken has suggested that the damage is not as severe as first feared.

  • Solbakken provides positive news

    Solbakken has stepped in to clarify the situation surrounding Odegaard's fitness. The playmaker caused concern when he limped off the pitch after 70 minutes during Arsenal's 1-0 win in Lisbon. Despite looking off the pace for much of the game, the injury appeared to be the primary reason for his premature exit.

    Speaking to the media in Norway to provide clarity on his captain's condition, Solbakken was quick to downplay the severity of the issue. The national team boss remained optimistic about a quick return for the 27-year-old, stating: "A small setback. I think he’ll be back on the pitch before long."

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    Short-term absence expected

    While the news is broadly positive for Mikel Arteta, the timing remains a challenge for Arsenal. Odegaard’s chances of featuring in their next Premier League fixture against Bournemouth now look to be slim as the medical staff look to manage his recovery carefully. The club had been sweating over the results of initial assessments, fearing a repeat of the ankle issues that have plagued the midfielder in the past.

    The update suggests that while the Bournemouth game may come too soon, the captain will not be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

  • Eberechi Eze returns to training

    In a timely boost for the Gunners, Eberechi Eze was spotted back in Arsenal training this morning. The England international has missed the last three matches for the club and his absence has been felt, with the team lacking a certain level of ingenuity in his absence.

    His return to the grass at London Colney suggests he could take his place in the team for the weekend’s Bournemouth clash. Given Odegaard’s likely absence, Eze’s availability provides Arteta with a high-quality alternative to fill the creative void in the number ten role or as one of the advanced eights.

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    Further injury concerns for Arteta

    Despite the positive news regarding Eze and the reassuring update on Odegaard, Arsenal are still dealing with several other selection headaches. Along with Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori, and Piero Hincapie were also missing from the training session on Thursday morning.

    Arteta will hope to see his Arsenal side cope without those absentees as they chase another three points against Bournemouth to edge closer to their first Premier League title in over two decades.


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Arsenal
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Bournemouth
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