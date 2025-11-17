Getty
Non-league match abandoned at half-time after referee targeted with alleged sexist abuse
A Northern Premier League clash between AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Coventry Sphinx had to be abandoned at half-time after a female referee was allegedly targeted with sexist abuse on the pitch. AFC Rushden later released a statement condemning the act, which read: "A comment of a sexist nature was allegedly directed toward the female match official towards the end of the first half. Attempts to identify the individual were unsuccessful. We are deeply concerned and disappointed that such behaviour has occurred at one of our matches. Discriminatory language or actions of any kind have absolutely no place within our community club or the wider football community."
Home side Coventry Sphinx too released a statement, which read: "We will undertake an investigation into the incident and will respond to any queries received from the league and the FA."
FA to conduct investigation
The FA have told The Athletic that a thorough investigation will be conducted to identify the offender, after contacting the officials, the home and away clubs, and other authorities.
Diamonds chariman Rob Usher said: "The club fully respects the protocols put in place. The club is currently conducting an investigation into the alleged behaviour of a spectator and as such feels that further comment is inappropriate until such a time as this investigation is concluded."
Speaking to the club's official media, Diamonds manager Elliot Sandy said: "Someone in the crowd had accused her personally and she requested that the person be removed or the game would be abandoned. That person was removed, as far as I’m aware, and we carried on, but she came in again at half-time and she did not feel her head was 100 per cent in it. We will undertake an investigation into the incident and will respond to any queries received from the league and the FA"
He added: "I obviously condemn what’s happened today; there’s no place for it in football and I feel really sorry for her that it has actually happened."
Diamonds seek help from fans
Diamonds have also urged the fans gathered at the venue to help them identify the offender, saying that anyone who witnessed the incident should contact the club at the earliest.
What comes next?
Diamonds were leading 1-0 in the first half after Bruno Andrade converted a penalty in the 36th minute. It remains to be seen when the match will be rescheduled by the league and the FA. Diamonds are currently languishing in the 20th position in the eighth tier of English football with 19 points from 16 matches. Sphinx, on the other hand, are currently placed ninth in the league with 25 points from 17 games.
