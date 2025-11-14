Getty
'There's no violence' - Cristiano Ronaldo defended by Roberto Martinez after Portugal star sees red against Ireland
First red card in 226 appearances: Historic dismissal for Ronaldo
Portugal could have done with their captain staying on the field, as they trailed 2-0 at the time of his dismissal. Two goals from Troy Parrott condemned them to defeat at the Aviva Stadium. Ronaldo was back in the dressing room by the time that the final whistle blew, having seen red just after the hour mark.
While the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been known to lose his cool down the years, he had never exploded enough to earn an international suspension. History of the unwanted kind was made on Irish soil.
Martinez claims Ireland influenced Ronaldo sending off
Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson had said in the build-up to the game that Ronaldo’s presence can influence match officials. Portugal coach Martinez referenced those comments when delivering his reaction to a red card that was brandished following a VAR review.
Martinez said, having seen Ronaldo swing an arm in the direction of Dara O’Shea: "The red card is just a captain that has never been sent off before in 226 games - I think that just deserves credit - and today, I thought it was a bit harsh because he cares about the team.
"He was 60 minutes or 58 minutes in the box being grabbed, being pulled, being pushed and obviously when he tries to get away from the defender. I think the action looks worse than what it actually is, I don't think it's an elbow, I think it's a full body, but from where the camera is, it looks like an elbow. But we accept it.
"The only thing that leaves a bitter taste in my mouth is at the press conference yesterday, your coach was talking about the aspect of the referees being influenced, and then a big centre-half falls on the floor so dramatically at the turn of Cristiano's body."
Martinez refuses to condemn Ronaldo's actions
Martinez told other media outlets of seeing his skipper dismissed: "We talked, I think it's difficult for a player like Cristiano who's in the area. He had constant contact with the defenders, grabbing him. There's no violence, he tries to push them away. He was unlucky.
"I've spoken to him and it's a play that shows his desire to reverse the score. I think the image is worse than the reality and it's good to remember that it's the first expulsion of his career [with the national team]."
Ronaldo ban: How many games will CR7 miss?
Ronaldo will definitely be missing for Portugal when they complete their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign against Armenia on Sunday. It remains to be seen how many games he is banned for, as he could be stung with a three-match suspension for violent conduct.
FIFA’s disciplinary code, chapter two, Article 14(i) states: "Players and officials shall be suspended for misconduct as specified below... at least three matches or an appropriate period of time for assault, including elbowing, punching, kicking, biting, spitting or hitting an opponent or a person other than a match official."
His fate will be determined by a disciplinary committee. If he were to be hit with a three-game ban, then Ronaldo could miss Portugal’s opening group games at next summer’s finals.
If Martinez’s men slip into the play-offs, then it would be those games - along with the home date against Armenia - that he sits out. Portugal will be hoping that he is only ruled out for one 90-minute contest.
Ronaldo, who is still going strong with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, will be desperate not to miss major tournament action having conceded that the 2026 World Cup will be his last - with the legendary frontman set to turn 41 in February.
