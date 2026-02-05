No longer a 'little boy' - Florian Wirtz is showing he WILL be the Premier League's next star playmaker with improved Liverpool displays

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy had insisted all along that Wirtz's record of zero goals or assists in his first 16 Premier League appearances was misleading.
"Although you have to accept that he hasn’t started as well as we anticipated," Murphy told GOAL in October, "I think he has been a bit unlucky because he has made a lot of chances that haven’t been converted. All of a sudden the narrative changes a little bit if a few of those go in."
And that's exactly how it's panned out, because Wirtz hasn't really looked back since Alexander Isak stuck away one of his through-balls in the 2-1 win at Tottenham on December 20. The following weekend, in fact, he opened his Liverpool account against Wolves in what represented a huge boost for his confidence.
"I am quite sure it was a relief for him," Slot said afterwards. "I could see with his reaction when he scored the goal and it was the same with his team-mates, they were really happy for him.
"In football, rightly so maybe, we mainly get judged on results and individuals mainly get judged on goals and assists and we sometimes forget what else is there to do during a game. And I think he has multiple good games for us, but I also think he is getting better every game he plays for us.
"He is getting fitter and fitter and was getting closer and closer to his first goal, and it is not a surprise he scores today. He will be the first to understand that one goal is not enough. But he will go on and score many more goals."
Unsurprisingly, Slot was spot on.