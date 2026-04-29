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'No-brainer!' - Man Utd urged to launch sensational Enzo Fernandez transfer swoop amid question marks over midfielder's Chelsea future
Uncertainty surrounds Fernandez's future
Fernandez’s situation in London has become increasingly complicated. The midfielder was recently left out of the Chelsea squad for two matches by former boss Liam Rosenior after comments regarding a potential future move to Real Madrid. With European giants like Paris Saint-Germain also monitoring his situation, Chelsea may be forced to make a difficult decision regarding the Argentine. Man Utd were heavily linked with the former Benfica man during his breakout performance at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Though he ultimately chose Stamford Bridge, the Red Devils' ongoing search for elite talent could see them reignite that interest, especially as they look for players capable of dominating possession and controlling the tempo of Premier League games.
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Saha backs Fernandez for Old Trafford move
Speaking to Betinia, Saha expressed his admiration for the World Cup winner, stating: "I don’t think Enzo Fernandez has the same style as Bruno Fernandes, but he could still fit into that midfield. He has the calmness on the ball, the intelligence, and the ability to open up play. He’s not exactly the same as a holding midfielder like Caicedo, but he has aggression and quality. It would be a no-brainer, but if he is available, it’s definitely something Manchester United should consider."
Midfield overhaul expected at Manchester United
The recommendation comes at a time when United are preparing for a significant shake-up in the middle of the park. Veteran midfielder Casemiro will depart Old Trafford at the end of the season, while Manuel Ugarte has also been linked with an exit. This leaves a massive void that Fernandez could potentially fill.
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Alternative targets on United shortlist
While Saha is championing a move for the Chelsea star, Man Utd are keeping their options open with several other names being monitored. Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton and Brighton's Carlos Baleba are reportedly on the radar, alongside Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson and Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes as the club looks to bolster its depth. The Red Devils could look to bring in as many as two new midfielders before the summer transfer window shuts, a number that could rise if more exits are sanctioned.