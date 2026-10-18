Armband humility! Barella insists Lautaro is true leader despite inspiring Inter comeback

Nicolo Barella wore the captain's armband in the absence of the injured Lautaro Martinez as Inter secured a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Bologna. The Italian midfielder played a pivotal role in turning the tide, setting up Marcus Thuram's equalizing header just before half-time.

Despite wearing the armband, Barella remained quick to defer leadership status to Martinez.

He praised his team-mates for showing maturity after conceding early at the Dall'Ara.