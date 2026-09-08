Nicolas Jackson opens his account as Aston Villa survive late scare in Champions League thriller against Club Brugge

Villa made the perfect start to their 2026-27 Champions League league phase campaign on matchday one. Unai Emery’s side travelled to the Jan Breydel Stadium and secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Belgian outfit Club Brugge.

The Villans started the match with incredible attacking intent and were quickly rewarded. John McGinn found the back of the net in the 11th minute to give the visitors an early advantage.

However, the home side responded immediately in front of their vocal supporters. Just eight minutes later, Hugo Vetlesen converted a pass from Jan Virgili to level the score at 1-1.