Nicolas Jackson sees red for horrific tackle before Luis Diaz gets second yellow card in feisty clash between Bayern and Bayer Leverkusen

Leverkusen remained the aggressors through four minutes of additional time, stretching the makeshift Bayern shape as the first half ended with a 1-0 lead for the hosts. The momentum shifted heavily in favour of the Werkself, but the visitors soon pulled back. They saw a goal from substitute Harry Kane ruled out immediately after he came on after the hour mark. Then Luis Diaz managed to find the net for Vincent Kompany's side to keep them in the game. However, he was also subsequently dismissed with a second yellow card for diving in the 84th minute and the game went on to finish 1-1 after VAR ruled out a late winner for Leverkusen.