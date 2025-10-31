Getty Images Sport
Nicolas Jackson seems 'out of place' alongside Harry Kane & Michael Olise as Bayern Munich icon issues playing time warning to Chelsea loanee
Jackson adapting at Bayern following Chelsea exit
Jackson endured a turbulent summer, coming close to joining Bayern Munich on loan before Chelsea abruptly called off the deal – only for the move to be revived once again shortly afterward. Ultimately, he joined the reigning Bundesliga champions on a season-long loan deal, for which the Blues received a €16.5 million (£14.5m/$19.5m) fee. The contract includes a €65m (£56m/$76m) purchase option at the end of the season.
He has made 10 appearances for Die Roten so far, scoring two goals, both coming in the Champions League against debutants Pafos and Belgian heavyweights Club Brugge. "I’m very, very happy with my first goal. It’s a new start for me,” he said after the game, before adding: “I haven’t played in a long time, but now I’m slowly getting back into fitness and want to reach my best level as quickly as possible. It’s hard to say how far I am from my best level. I haven’t played for almost two months, and I’ve also trained on my own. It’s a process; I’m trying to learn and improve every day."
Matthaus concerned about Jackson's playing time at Bayern
Speaking on the BILDpodcast 'Bayern Insider', Matthaus said: "He gets little playing time and when he has played, he still seems a bit out of place. With Olise, Kane, [Luis] Diaz, [Joshua] Kimmich, [Aleksandar] Pavlovic, the ball moves well. With him, it always gets a little stuck, or rather, his passing isn't quite sharp enough yet.
“He’s still a young player, he had a good goalscoring record at Chelsea. He needs playing time. If he only ever comes on for a few minutes, it will be difficult for him to be confident. The problem at Bayern Munich now is: if [Jamal] Musiala returns – a player who has a regular starting place up front – then Jackson’s playing time could decrease even further. You never know what will happen. They signed him because they know he’s capable. He might not be the perfect fit for Bayern’s style of play with its quick, short passes. But he has the ability to contribute with his physical presence, his speed, and his finishing ability.”
Vincent Kompany pleased with Jackson's initial contributions
Jackson has started just four games for Bayern, clocking a total of 359 minutes of action. Although he is yet to get off the mark in Bundesliga, head coach Kompany has gradually handed him more playing time. The Senegalese operates as a striker with Kane playing in the No.10 role. However, Jackson's tally of two goals pales in comparison to the 20 scored by Kane, seven scored by Olise, and eight scored by Diaz.
Despite his unconvincing returns, Kompany defended the Chelsea loanee. "I have a different opinion of Nicolas Jackson than the public, but obviously when he scores a few more goals there won't be a debate anymore," Kompany told reporters on Tuesday. "I'm of the opinion that he's already helped a lot."
The ex-Burnley boss also claimed that there will always be competition for places and that he is counting on everyone in attack, including Jackson. "Nobody is assured of their place. I don't like the word being a 'shoo-in' as a starter because everyone has to earn their minutes by performing," Kompany added.
"We are talking about how we see it and [when it comes to] who to add to that trio (Olise, Diaz and Kane). It's about form, it's about tactics. Those three won't do it by themselves in the next three games, we need the help of the other players as well."
Jackson feels 'very much at home' at Bayern
Speaking to Bayern Munich’s official website earlier this week, the 25-year-old expressed his delight at being part of the club. “I'm really happy to be here and to be playing alongside such big names," he said. "Oktoberfest was something very special. I really like traditions. I thought it was great that my new teammates took me along straight away. It gave me the chance to get to know an important part of Bavarian culture. Everything has been fantastic so far. I already feel very much at home here.”
On his relationship with Kane, he added: “It's incredible. I looked up to Harry even as a child. As a striker, I always paid attention to players like him. Just like [Robert] Lewandowski, [Luis] Suarez, [Sergio] Aguero, [Mario] Balotelli and [Didier] Drogba – all those big names. Now playing in the same team as him makes me very proud. I learn from him every day and try to pick up a few things from him.”
Jackson revealed that his aim is to "make our fans happy and repay the trust my teammates and the coach have placed in me." Given that Kompany has shown he is ready to incorporate the former Villarreal frontman into his plans and count on him in crucial moments, it could yet turn out to be a successful season for the player.
