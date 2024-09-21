'Nicolas Jackson took that sh*t personally!' - Chelsea star stuns fans with two-goal salvo against West Ham as he emerges as closest Premier League challenger to Erling Haaland
Fans are stunned as Nicolas Jackson completed his brace in just 18 minutes against West Ham to emerge as a challenger to Erling Haaland.
- Jackson firing on all guns in the Premier League
- Scored a double against West Ham
- Has four goals in five league games