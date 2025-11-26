Getty Images Sport
Nico Schlotterbeck confident of Champions League last-16 spot after 'thoroughly successful' night keeps Borussia Dortmund in strong position
Dortmund dismantle Villarreal
Dortmund thrashed Villarreal at home in their fifth Champions League game of the season. Striker Serhou Guirassy found the net twice, while Karim Adeyemi and Daniel Svensson found the net to help their side cruise past a 10-man Villarreal side. The victory keeps them high in the Champions League table and level on points with Chelsea and Manchester City after five matches, with Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Inter just two points above heading into their matches on Wednesday evening.
Schlotterbeck happy for the goal difference
The victory not only injected confidence into the side, but also provided a significant boost to their goal difference after keeping a clean sheet for the first time this month. With three games to go of the League phase of the competition, Schlotterbeck feels they have a good chance of staying in the top eight.
"It's not easy, because I think you need 16 to 17 points," he said. "There are now three games left, two of them at home. I think if you win both at home, you're through. We have now also scored four goals. I think such a goal difference can also do good in the end. And for the first time we have now kept a clean sheet, we have already allowed a lot in the Champions League, so today is an all-round successful day."
Striker Guirassy, who scored on the stroke of half-time and again in the 54th minute, was praised by the skipper.
"We came out of half-time better, that was important. In general, we hardly allowed anything and in the second half it was really good. Serhou didn't have an easy time either. He gets the trust from us and you have to stand there as a striker," Schlotterbeck commented.
Guirassy and Svensson share their thoughts
Guirassy was the man of the hour for Dortmund, as he piloted them to a crucial continental victory. The Guinea striker said: "It was an important win against a good Villarreal side. We are very happy with this result because it was important to win after the defeat against City. But Villarreal are a strong team. Some situations in the game went in our favour and we are satisfied tonight. It’s always nice to score goals. I’m happy that I can help the team. You can’t always score goals. We have to keep working hard."
Svensson, who arrived this summer from Nordsjaelland after spending the second half of last season on loan at Dortmund, scored his second goal of the tournament. Delighted, he said: "We had planned to go into the game with a lot of energy. It was still a tough first half, but then we kept up the pressure. In the second half, we were a bit lucky with the penalty and the red card, of course, but overall it was a solid performance. It’s always nice to score a goal."
Two successive Bayer games await Dortmund
Niko Kovac's Dortmund will turn their focus to the Bundesliga for the time being. They have a double-header against Bayer Leverkusen coming up, visiting Kasper Hjulmand's side for a Bundesliga clash on Saturday before hosting them in the DFB-Pokal on December 2.
A win would see Schlotterbeck & Co. leapfrog Leverkusen in the table into third place, though they could even end up second if RB Leipzig's result against Borussia Monchengladbach goes their way. Three points will be no easy task, however, given Leverkusen head into the game off the back of the Champions League win against Manchester City this week.
