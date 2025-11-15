'No matter what, I can still score' - Nick Woltemade brimming with confidence after vital Germany goal as Julian Nagelsmann calls for 'special praise' for Newcastle striker

Speaking after the game, Woltemade said: "I've developed great confidence in my abilities and a really good feeling that I know: no matter how the game goes, I can still score a goal."

He did admit that he was "served very well," for both of his goals, however.

The 23-year-old said he was "very happy" to score vital goals for his national team. "It feels good to score goals, and these two were very important," he added.

So sure of his talents was the ex-Werder Bremen star, that he coolly rebuffed questions about his competition as Germany's main man up front. When asked if he was worried about the return of injured forward options such as Kai Havertz, Niclas Fullkrug or Tim Kleindienst, he replied, "no honestly, not really." This success thus far has Woltemade looking forward to next summer's World Cup. He added: "This is the biggest tournament in the world, a dream for everyone to play in. "That would be number one."

Woltemade also told the assorted press, that he intended to give his match worn shirt to his sister. "My sister already wrote to me that she's really keen on the long-sleeved jersey," said the match winner. "That's probably why I'm going to Bremen."

