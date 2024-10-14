Game recognises game! NFL & Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes shouts out Temwa Chawinga as KC Current star breaks Sam Kerr's NWSL goal record with unstoppable strike
NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes has given a shout out to Temwa Chawinga after seeing her break an NWSL goal record with KC Current.
- Malawi international making history
- First player to hit 19 goals in single season
- NFL icon is a co-owner of KC Current